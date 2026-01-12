Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors shares last traded at $9.2670, with a volume of 115,110 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $229.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.870 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,787,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,258 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc (NYSE:SHO) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset?managing upper?upscale extended?stay and premium?branded hotel properties in the United States. The company’s business model centers on generating stable, long?term cash flows through franchise agreements and third?party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone’s portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high?growth secondary markets.

