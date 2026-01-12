ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of ZKH Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 464,923 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 166,884 shares.The stock last traded at $3.49 and had previously closed at $3.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZKH has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ZKH Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ZKH Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get ZKH Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZKH Group

ZKH Group Stock Down 2.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $555.80 million, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZKH Group during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZKH Group in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ZKH Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About ZKH Group

(Get Free Report)

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.