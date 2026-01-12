GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $135.38, but opened at $130.00. GeneDx shares last traded at $120.0070, with a volume of 201,473 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on GeneDx from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.13.

GeneDx Trading Down 11.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,324.89 and a beta of 2.01.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.33 million. GeneDx had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $554,618.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,128.97. This represents a 30.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,857 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $1,562,213.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,561.93. This represents a 43.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,163 shares of company stock valued at $9,339,792. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in GeneDx by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in GeneDx by 664.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in GeneDx by 248.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in GeneDx by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GeneDx

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx’s laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

Featured Articles

