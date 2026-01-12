Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,461 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 850 shares.The stock last traded at $7.19 and had previously closed at $6.83.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Up 1.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Durban, South Africa. Founded in 1997 by Stephen Saad and Gus Attridge, Aspen has grown from a regional generic drug producer into a global specialist in branded and generic medicines. The company is publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and its American depositary receipts trade over?the?counter under the symbol APNHY.

Aspen’s core business encompasses the development, manufacture and distribution of a broad portfolio of injectable and oral pharmaceutical products.

