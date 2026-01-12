Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Citigroup

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RRC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $43.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.95.

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.66. 3,541,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,073. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.51. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 19.64%.The business had revenue of $655.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 4.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Range Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company’s technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

