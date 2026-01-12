JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 630

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 635 to GBX 630 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AUTO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 830 target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 924 to GBX 880 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 725.

LON:AUTO traded down GBX 6.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 581.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,473,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,273. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 637.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 745.39. The stock has a market cap of £4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 562 and a 1 year high of GBX 920.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX 17.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auto Trader Group had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 45.00%. Analysts anticipate that Auto Trader Group will post 32.7973074 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

