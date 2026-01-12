Informa (LON:INF) Given New GBX 1,330 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,345 to GBX 1,330 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,055 target price on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,105.

INF traded down GBX 14.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 886.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,222. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 634.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 918.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 897.21. The stock has a market cap of £11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 161.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98.

Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more.

We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more.

And we do this through a range of products and services, including major live events, specialist media and content, expert research articles, books and open research platforms, accredited training, buyer discovery services, and digital demand and lead-generation services.

