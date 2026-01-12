Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 250 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 153 price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 226.60.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The Group has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology that is currently used for real-time, high-performance, accessible, and scalable analysis of DNA and RNA. The technology is used in more than 125 countries, to understand the biology of humans, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses and environments as well as to understand diseases such as cancer.
