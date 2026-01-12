Insider Selling: NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT) Director Sells $154,500.00 in Stock

NextNRG Inc. (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) Director Jack Leibler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 56,007 shares in the company, valued at $57,687.21. The trade was a 72.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NXXT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,599. NextNRG Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.56.

NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.93 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXXT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextNRG in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised NextNRG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextNRG in the third quarter valued at about $917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNRG during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNRG during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NextNRG by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextNRG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextNRG Corp (NASDAQ: NXXT) is a technology-driven energy company specializing in the design, development and deployment of turnkey microgrid solutions and distributed energy systems. The company’s offerings include advanced energy storage systems, solar generation integration, and digital control platforms that allow commercial, industrial and utility customers to optimize energy reliability and reduce dependence on traditional grid infrastructure.

NextNRG’s services span the full project lifecycle, encompassing initial feasibility studies, engineering and procurement, construction management, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

