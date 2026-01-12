Mechanics Bancorp (MCHB) and The Competition Critical Contrast

Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mechanics Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mechanics Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mechanics Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Mechanics Bancorp Competitors 29 167 197 19 2.50

Mechanics Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. As a group, “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies have a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Mechanics Bancorp’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mechanics Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Profitability

Mechanics Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Mechanics Bancorp pays out -12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 67.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mechanics Bancorp is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Mechanics Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mechanics Bancorp -14.49% 4.74% 0.41% Mechanics Bancorp Competitors 7.23% 6.94% 0.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mechanics Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mechanics Bancorp $358.19 million -$144.34 million -2.14 Mechanics Bancorp Competitors $707.57 million $95.99 million 38.96

Mechanics Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mechanics Bancorp. Mechanics Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of Mechanics Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Mechanics Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Mechanics Bancorp has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mechanics Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mechanics Bancorp competitors beat Mechanics Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Mechanics Bancorp

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single-family residences. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, loan production offices, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 full-service bank branches located in Washington state, Northern and Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and five primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Oregon, Southern California, Idaho, and Utah. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

