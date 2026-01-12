Comparing Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Surgery Partners and Oncology Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgery Partners 1 2 7 0 2.60 Oncology Institute 1 0 3 1 2.80

Surgery Partners currently has a consensus target price of $27.11, suggesting a potential upside of 66.84%. Oncology Institute has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.18%. Given Oncology Institute’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oncology Institute is more favorable than Surgery Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

36.9% of Oncology Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Surgery Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Oncology Institute shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Surgery Partners has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surgery Partners and Oncology Institute”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgery Partners $3.29 billion 0.64 -$168.10 million ($1.36) -11.95 Oncology Institute $393.41 million 0.97 -$64.66 million ($0.64) -6.04

Oncology Institute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surgery Partners. Surgery Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncology Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Surgery Partners and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgery Partners -5.21% 2.41% 0.96% Oncology Institute -13.21% -1,527.21% -35.30%

Summary

Oncology Institute beats Surgery Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery. It offers diagnostic imaging, laboratory, obstetrics, oncology, pharmacy, physical therapy, and wound care; and ancillary services, including multi-specialty physician practices, urgent care facilities, and anesthesia services. In addition, it offers single- and multi-specialty facilities. Surgery Partners, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The company has a strategic collaboration with Healthly Forge to offer cancer care services to patients in Southern California. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

