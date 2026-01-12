Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.55, but opened at $29.50. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.7390, with a volume of 830,865 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 744.41% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 24.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,038,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,993 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,830,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,294 shares in the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,830,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,242,000 after buying an additional 103,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,726,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,403,000 after buying an additional 456,779 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.

Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.