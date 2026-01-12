Atos Origin (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Atos Origin (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.10, but opened at $63.42. Atos Origin shares last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 382 shares trading hands.

Atos Origin Stock Up 10.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23.

Atos Origin Company Profile

Atos Origin (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) is a global information technology services company headquartered in Bezons, France. Formed in 2000 through the merger of Atos (a Schlumberger spun-off IT business) and Origin, the company delivers consulting, systems integration, managed services and transactional services to both private- and public-sector clients. Its offerings span digital transformation, cloud computing, big data analytics, cybersecurity, and high-performance computing, with specialised expertise in areas such as SAP implementation, network operations, and digital workplace solutions.

The company’s main business activities are organised into infrastructure and data management, application development and maintenance, business and platform solutions, and transactional services.

