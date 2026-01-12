Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.27, but opened at $75.34. Tempus AI shares last traded at $72.5350, with a volume of 4,387,169 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Cowen cut shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 5.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.41.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tempus AI news, EVP Erik Phelps sold 1,302 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $87,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 89,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,257.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James William Rogers sold 19,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $1,461,511.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,143,500. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 932,832 shares of company stock worth $71,184,024 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tempus AI

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

