Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.3850, with a volume of 53107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.30 to $6.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $43,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,105,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,850 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,622,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,813,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,879,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and operation of office and retail properties. The company’s portfolio features the iconic Empire State Building in Midtown Manhattan, alongside a diversified collection of commercial assets situated throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn and select markets in Upstate New York. By offering premium office space and street-level retail, Empire State Realty Trust positions itself as a landlord of choice for corporate tenants, retailers and experiential brands seeking high-profile addresses.

Established through a spin-off of assets in early 2013, Empire State Realty Trust consolidated a mix of landmark and Class A properties, creating scale in one of the world’s most competitive real estate markets.

