Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.36, but opened at $72.08. Bread Financial shares last traded at $71.1810, with a volume of 424,273 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFH shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bread Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $81.00 price objective on Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.08.

Bread Financial Stock Down 11.1%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.30 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Bread Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 9.37%.

Bread Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Bread Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Bread Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bread Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

