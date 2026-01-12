iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.71 and last traded at $119.92, with a volume of 184215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.97.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

