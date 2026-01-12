Dymension Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.10 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $30.10 million and $3.42 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91,645.57 or 0.99809866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,067.58 or 0.99154977 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Dymension’s total supply is 1,059,370,195 coins and its circulating supply is 442,827,339 coins. The official message board for Dymension is forum.dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Dymension has a current supply of 1,059,353,926 with 442,566,637 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 0.07027119 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $2,932,866.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

