JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $211.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JBHT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $227.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.36.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.71 on Monday, reaching $205.14. 431,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,344. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $208.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.89.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.75%.The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,944. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $300,592.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,109.50. This trade represents a 74.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,109 shares of company stock worth $2,688,970. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,993 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 338.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 823,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,434,000 after purchasing an additional 635,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $91,094,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,672,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,510,000 after buying an additional 416,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Presidio Capital LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC now owns 670,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,337,000 after buying an additional 401,937 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.