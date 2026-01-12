XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XPO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on XPO from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of XPO from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.43.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.92. 464,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,707. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $155.08.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XPO

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 72.8% in the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XPO during the second quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company’s operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.