NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on NMI in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NMI Stock Down 3.0%

NMI stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 164,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,138. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. NMI has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. NMI had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $171.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $738,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,097.40. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NMI by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,857 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in NMI by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in NMI by 1,312.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 208,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher?loan?to?value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers’ access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk?sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

