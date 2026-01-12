Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

KNX traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $193,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,205.76. This represents a 43.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reed Stultz sold 4,692 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $241,684.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952.15. This represents a 90.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,707. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 269.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,231,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,791 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 252.4% during the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,377,000 after buying an additional 1,620,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,407,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $51,817,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

