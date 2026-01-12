TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $141.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TFI International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TFI International from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.87.

Shares of TFII traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.49. 107,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,997. TFI International has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $140.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. TFI International had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 818,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,714,000 after purchasing an additional 251,444 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 96,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TFI International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,214,000 after acquiring an additional 101,218 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII) is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

