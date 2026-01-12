Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Accuray (ARAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY):
- 1/5/2026 – Accuray was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Accuray had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/28/2025 – Accuray was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/22/2025 – Accuray had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/20/2025 – Accuray was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/15/2025 – Accuray had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Accuray had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Accuray had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Accuray had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – Accuray had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – Accuray had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets innovative radiation therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer. The company’s flagship products include the CyberKnife® System, a robotic radiosurgery platform offering sub-millimeter precision, and the TomoTherapy® System, which combines helical computed tomography (CT) imaging with intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT). More recently, Accuray introduced the Radixact® System, an advanced iteration of its TomoTherapy technology designed to enhance treatment speed and clinical workflow.
Accuray’s suite of products enables clinicians to deliver highly targeted radiation doses while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissue.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Accuray
- This Tiny Drone Stock Is Lining Up with U.S. Defense Policy!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Wall Street ‘Sleeper Stock’ Could Become #1 Stock of 2026
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.