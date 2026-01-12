SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

SEGRO Trading Down 1.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Get SEGRO alerts:

About SEGRO

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO PLC (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.