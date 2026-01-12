Fei USD (FEI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.45 Thousand

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $14.45 thousand worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00001903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001009 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00009014 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00003851 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 3,651,171 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,395,583 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 3,651,171.00213948 with 3,395,582.68649579 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97376988 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $14,587.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

