Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.79 and last traded at $72.46, with a volume of 71248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMBJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.37). Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMBJ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 1,608.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the second quarter worth $239,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

Embraer SA (NYSE:EMBJ), legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

