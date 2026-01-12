Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.6230, with a volume of 87824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $25.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 3.7%

The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 22.15%.The firm had revenue of $436.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,499,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,387,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,226,000 after acquiring an additional 209,947 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,173,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,118,000 after acquiring an additional 182,780 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 8.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,364,000 after purchasing an additional 419,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.6% during the third quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 4,994,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,298,000 after purchasing an additional 480,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada?based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company’s core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced?stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

Featured Stories

