Orchid Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.85 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $24.85 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00001883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00011154 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001016 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00003846 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,214,634 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

