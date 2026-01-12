National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NSA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.50.

NSA stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $32.01. 647,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.04 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.94%.National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund PDN bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $33,082,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

