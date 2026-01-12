X Empire Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $12.28 Million (X)

X Empire (X) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, X Empire has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. X Empire has a market cap of $12.28 million and $458.23 thousand worth of X Empire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X Empire token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91,645.57 or 0.99809866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,519.75 or 0.99745325 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

X Empire Profile

X Empire’s total supply is 690,000,000,000 tokens. X Empire’s official website is xempire.io. X Empire’s official Twitter account is @xempiregame.

X Empire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “X Empire (X) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. X Empire has a current supply of 690,000,000,000. The last known price of X Empire is 0.00001823 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $426,500.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xempire.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X Empire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X Empire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X Empire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

