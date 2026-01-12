X Empire Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $12.28 Million (X)

X Empire (X) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, X Empire has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. X Empire has a market cap of $12.28 million and $458.23 thousand worth of X Empire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X Empire token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91,645.57 or 0.99809866 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,519.75 or 0.99745325 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
X Empire Profile
X Empire’s total supply is 690,000,000,000 tokens. X Empire’s official website is xempire.io. X Empire’s official Twitter account is @xempiregame.
X Empire Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X Empire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X Empire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X Empire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for X Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X Empire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.