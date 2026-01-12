HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, HI has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $143.63 thousand and $892.14 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00001886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00011184 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00003854 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 62,070,066,955.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0000567 USD and is up 15.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,332.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

