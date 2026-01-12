JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) Price Hits $188.53 on Exchanges

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a market capitalization of $176.33 million and $8.50 thousand worth of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) token can now be bought for about $188.53 or 0.00205472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,645.57 or 0.99809866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91,519.75 or 0.99745325 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Profile

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s total supply is 935,326 tokens. The official website for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is jpool.one. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official Twitter account is @jpoolsolana. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official message board is jpoolsolana.medium.com.

Buying and Selling JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a current supply of 935,329.03825285. The last known price of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is 188.87751592 USD and is up 5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $9,106.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jpool.one.”

