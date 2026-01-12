Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $160.22 and last traded at $160.6250, with a volume of 184480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.89.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,279.67. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,797. This trade represents a 45.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.0% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,593,000 after buying an additional 118,114 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 105.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

