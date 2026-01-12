Financial Survey: Isabella Bank (ISBA) & The Competition

Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Isabella Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Isabella Bank pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 67.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Isabella Bank is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Isabella Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 2 1 0 2.33 Isabella Bank Competitors 29 167 197 19 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Isabella Bank and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Isabella Bank currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential downside of 21.03%. As a group, “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies have a potential upside of 13.19%. Given Isabella Bank’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Isabella Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Isabella Bank has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isabella Bank’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Isabella Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 16.65% 8.01% 0.81% Isabella Bank Competitors 7.23% 6.94% 0.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isabella Bank and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $104.55 million $13.89 million 19.82 Isabella Bank Competitors $707.57 million $95.99 million 38.95

Isabella Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. Isabella Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Isabella Bank rivals beat Isabella Bank on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Isabella Bank

(Get Free Report)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and group life, health, accident, disability, and other insurance products, as well as other employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 30 banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.