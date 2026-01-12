ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 2,479 Shares of Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $150,500.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 5,418,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,964,541.62. This represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,152 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $257,548.56.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,598 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.78 per share, for a total transaction of $215,088.44.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,280 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.80 per share, with a total value of $202,704.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,770 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $529,006.40.

On Friday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,782 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.93 per share, for a total transaction of $517,523.26.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,112 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,628.88.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,892 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.34 per share, with a total value of $415,863.28.

On Monday, December 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,111 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.81 per share, for a total transaction of $594,627.91.

On Friday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 714 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.92 per share, with a total value of $44,210.88.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 467 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.76 per share, with a total value of $28,374.92.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Up 4.1%

ASA traded up $2.54 on Monday, reaching $64.40. The company had a trading volume of 28,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,472. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ASA, is a closed-end investment company dedicated to providing shareholders with targeted exposure to the precious metals sector. Established in 1959 and domiciled in Guernsey, the company aims to combine dividend income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified suite of gold, silver, platinum and palladium assets.

The firm’s core activities involve constructing and managing a portfolio that blends equity positions in precious metals mining companies with direct holdings of physical bullion.

