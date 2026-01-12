Qubic (QUBIC) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, Qubic has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Qubic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubic has a market cap of $90.28 million and $982.75 thousand worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qubic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,645.57 or 0.99809866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,357.90 or 0.99766606 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Qubic

Qubic launched on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 163,735,696,221,664 coins and its circulating supply is 132,333,848,108,186 coins. The Reddit community for Qubic is https://reddit.com/r/qubic/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 163,735,696,221,664 with 132,333,848,108,186 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000069 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,028,137.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.