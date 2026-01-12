Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.

MDLN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Medline in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medline in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Medline in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medline in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Medline in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

NASDAQ MDLN traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.04. 1,164,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,571,718. Medline has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

In other news, major shareholder Hellman & Friedman Capital Par sold 6,088,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $172,727,085.27. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,806,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,350,759.20. The trade was a 55.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Mills acquired 2,579,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $74,799,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,441,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,799,991. This trade represents a -1,870.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies initiated coverage with a Buy and $50 target, highlighting Medline’s scale (a cited $25B supply?chain advantage) as a key driver for margin and growth upside. Read More.

Jefferies initiated coverage with a Buy and $50 target, highlighting Medline’s scale (a cited $25B supply?chain advantage) as a key driver for margin and growth upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Barclays started coverage Overweight with a $50 target, joining other major shops that see meaningful upside tied to Medline’s distribution scale. Read More.

Barclays started coverage Overweight with a $50 target, joining other major shops that see meaningful upside tied to Medline’s distribution scale. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research (Outperform, $47), Mizuho (Outperform, $48) and JPMorgan (Overweight, $50) all initiated positive ratings, reinforcing a consensus bullish view on share gains from market share and margin expansion. Read More. Read More.

Wolfe Research (Outperform, $47), Mizuho (Outperform, $48) and JPMorgan (Overweight, $50) all initiated positive ratings, reinforcing a consensus bullish view on share gains from market share and margin expansion. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple boutique and sector analysts (Bernstein, Baird, Piper Sandler, Truist, Stifel, William Blair, Leerink and others) also initiated Buy/Overweight calls, citing the “prime?vendor” model, branded mix shift and visible margin runway; see a TipRanks roundup of these initiations. Read More.

Multiple boutique and sector analysts (Bernstein, Baird, Piper Sandler, Truist, Stifel, William Blair, Leerink and others) also initiated Buy/Overweight calls, citing the “prime?vendor” model, branded mix shift and visible margin runway; see a TipRanks roundup of these initiations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Positive media/TV coverage (including Jim Cramer commentary) has added to the bullish tone, amplifying retail and institutional interest. Read More.

Positive media/TV coverage (including Jim Cramer commentary) has added to the bullish tone, amplifying retail and institutional interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo initiated with an Equal Weight and $42 target, and Rothschild/Redburn started Neutral at $42 — signaling some caution on near?term upside despite the broader buy consensus. Read More.

Wells Fargo initiated with an Equal Weight and $42 target, and Rothschild/Redburn started Neutral at $42 — signaling some caution on near?term upside despite the broader buy consensus. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank started with a Hold and $40 target (slight downside vs. current levels), representing the most cautious early call and a reminder of valuation risk if execution or margins disappoint. Read More.

Medline Company Profile

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply?chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

