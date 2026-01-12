Rollbit Coin (RLB) Price Up 28.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Rollbit Coin has a total market cap of $167.58 million and $934.02 thousand worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rollbit Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0939 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,645.57 or 0.99809866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,357.90 or 0.99766606 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rollbit Coin launched on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 1,783,856,836 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbit. Rollbit Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 1,784,358,319.8963308. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.09536065 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $830,684.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rollbit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rollbit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

