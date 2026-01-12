Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Price

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $191.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DLR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

NYSE DLR traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,110. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $187.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.98.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total transaction of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

