Establishment Labs’ (ESTA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $84.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

ESTA stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.46. 141,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,610. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $78.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average is $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 43.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company’s proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company’s flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

