AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.210–0.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.5 million-$140.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.2 million. AtriCure also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

AtriCure Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 205,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,424. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $192,640.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,377.42. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $188,746.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,212. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,166 shares of company stock worth $676,378. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $5,411,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 273,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in AtriCure by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 63,531 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in AtriCure by 10.1% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative therapies to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) and related conditions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, AtriCure has established itself as a leader in surgical ablation devices designed to interrupt the errant electrical pathways that cause AF. The company’s solutions are used by cardiac surgeons and electrophysiologists to reduce the risk of stroke and improve patient outcomes in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent AF.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its Synergy Surgical Ablation System, which delivers controlled radiofrequency energy in a minimally invasive format, and the cryoICE Cryoablation System, which offers an alternative ablation modality using precise freezing techniques.

