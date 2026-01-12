West Wealth Group LLC Has $5.52 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

West Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.2% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 44,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 51,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 30.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 136,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 126,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,146 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $84.89 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

