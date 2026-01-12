Coin98 (C98) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.67 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $23.67 million and $6.90 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00000967 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,998,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.