WPP (NYSE:WPP) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WPP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

NYSE:WPP traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.60. 81,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,234. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61. WPP has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $49.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in WPP by 323.9% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of WPP by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) is a British multinational advertising and public relations company headquartered in London, England. Recognized as one of the world’s largest communications services groups, WPP provides a wide array of marketing, advertising, media investment management and data consultancy services. Through its integrated network of agencies—among them Ogilvy, Grey, GroupM and Wavemaker—the company delivers creative content, brand strategy, digital transformation and media planning solutions to clients across virtually every industry.

Established in 1971 by Martin Sorrell as Wire and Plastic Products, the firm underwent a strategic transformation in the 1980s, focusing on acquisitions that expanded its capabilities into advertising and communications.

