Immutable X (IMX) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Immutable X has a total market cap of $528.93 million and approximately $18.64 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,988,972,529 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a layer-2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum, offering gas-free transactions and scalability through zk-rollups. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and user incentives within the Immutable X ecosystem. It was created by Immutable, an Australian firm, to address Ethereum’s scalability limitations for NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

