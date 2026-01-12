Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $70.19 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00002832 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $70.19 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00014995 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 487,474,940 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.