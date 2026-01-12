Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $335.92 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,336,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $335,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.52.

Shares of LOW opened at $267.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.96. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $274.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a net margin of 8.05%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

