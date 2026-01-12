Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $638.31 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $639.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $625.36 and its 200-day moving average is $606.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

