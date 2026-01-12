SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 4,002.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627,005 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $36,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $416,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,472 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, 21 West Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,250,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

SPMD stock opened at $60.64 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $60.72. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

